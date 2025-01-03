Stitched up Lemonheigh-Evans in contention to face Salford City

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans | Jane Russell

It was a hectic cameo appearance for MK Dons’ Connor Lemonheigh-Evans on New Year’s Day

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans needed stitches on two separate wounds following his substitute appearance against Chesterfield in New Year’s Day.

The midfielder needed patching up after picking up a blow to the head at the SMH Group Stadium, but continued with his head in a bandage to put himself on the line as Chesterfield piled forwards searching for an equaliser. Heading away a corner, Lemonheigh-Evans then took a blow to the knee at the death, which also needed stitches as he hit the deck following the full-time whistle.

Joe White, who netted his second goal in as many games to make it 2-0 in Derbyshire, also limped out of the game against the Spireites, but head coach Scott Lindsey confirmed both were likely to be fit in time to face Salford City on Saturday.

He said: “Connor got a nasty bang to the head to create that Aaron Nemane chance, and he needed a couple of stitches there. Got a bang on his knee as well and needed stitches there as well, so he was in the wars in the time he was on the pitch, he was unbelievable. He blocked a cross, and headed away the corner with his bandaged head, so he showed real desire. He'll be fine.

“Joe White will be fine as well, he got a bit of a kick on his calf so he'll be fine.”

One player set to miss out though is Kane Thompson-Sommers. The 22-year-old was the standout in Dons’ 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra, but injury on the eve of the trip to Chesterfield ruled him out of game, with Lindsey adding: “We were preparing for him to play against Chesterfield, we'd trained with him in mind but afterwards he said he felt his thigh so we sent him for a scan.

“He won't be far away, but he certainly couldn't have played at Chesterfield. He did really well against Crewe, I liked his performance. He'll be back in no time and in contention.”