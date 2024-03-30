Stockport defeat had a lingering impact on Dons' Walsall prep

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson was concerned before kick-off against Walsall that his side may have been carrying something of a hangover from the week before.

Dons suffered their worst defeat of the season against Stockport County when they were drubbed 5-0 at Edgeley Park - a result which effectively ended their charge for automatic promotion - but responded brilliantly with a five-goal triumph of their own against Walsall on Good Friday.

After the comprehensive bounce back - something which Dons have been doing since Williamson took over at the helm - the head coach admitted he sensed his side were anxious about the challenge of coming back after such a heavy defeat.

"That's the highs and lows we love football for," said Williamson afterwards. "We spoke to them before the game, and we noticed there was still a bit of pain from last weekend, but it's our job to try and eradicate that.

"I felt we could have struggled this week to get over that defeat but they have responded like that. Before the game, we had a bit of apprehension."

He continued: "We usually bounce back from defeats, were very good at home, but we know how good Walsall are, and that we couldn't be complacent.