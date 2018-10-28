Streak speak is not an issue for MK Dons after Mansfield tie

MK Dons' five game winning streak came to an end on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Mansfield, but in a fiercely contested affair at Field Mill, few could have many complaints.

It was always going to happen sooner or later - winning streaks always do. Dons had not won six league games in a row since 2008, proving what a difficult feat it really is. That year, they won the League 2 title. Dons have picked 16 points from a possible 18 in October, rising from 13th to second, now just two points behind Lincoln City - still the only side to deal defeat to Paul Tisdale's side in the league.

Jacob Mellis' thunderous opening goal on 16 minutes was cancelled out by an equally stunning strike from Jordan Houghton eight minutes later, wrapping up the scoring in the opening 24 minutes. But there were plenty more chances. Chuks Aneke hit the post for the visitors as he took the pantomime villain role, while CJ Hamilton rippled the side netting with a fierce strike for the home side. A draw, on reflection, was a fair result, but it ended the run.

"I'm not disappointed about today," said Tisdale. "It was always going to finish at some point. It has been a good month for us – the players have upped their game, and we'll take this point. Mansfield are hard to beat, it's a good point."

If anything, the draw may take the pressure off Dons now. The pressure of a winning streak is probably greater from outside of the squad - from the fans and media - than it is from within. It could be easy to get downbeat about the winning streak ending, but few leaving Field Mill having watched the game would begrudge Mansfield a point, or indeed call into question what a cracking battle they had just seen.

Vitally, Dons' undefeated streak continues, and they continue to turn the screws into Lincoln, who have dropped seven points from nine, losing their third game of the season on Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Colchester.

Houghton, Dons best player on Saturday, summed up the mood in the dressing room afterwards.

He said: "I'd be lying to say we didn't look at the table – we all do, but there is still so much that can happen. It's training session by training session, game by game, that old cliché!

"There is still a lot of improvement to be made, we're still on a good run and long may it continue."