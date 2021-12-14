Strict covid measures to be kept in place for MK Dons

Mo Eisa missed out on the home game with Oxford on Saturday, as did Scott Twine and Peter Kioso, following covid protocols

With the pandemic threatening to disrupt general life, not just football, safety protocols at MK Dons will remain strict.

After two players tested positive at the end of October, forcing several first team players into isolation for 10 days, other covid protocols have seen the likes of Troy Parrott and Peter Kioso miss games, and most recently Mo Eisa and Scott Twine too.

Forty-two cases of coronavirus were recorded from 3,805 tests in the Premier League, but Manchester United’s upcoming game against Brentford was postponed, as was Tottenham’s match against Brighton last Friday.

Speaking about the measures to ensure safety at Stadium MK, Dons’ head coach Liam Manning said the club has maintained strict protocols to limit any spread of the virus.

“Our stance is to prioritise people - their health will always be a priority,” said Manning. “From when I arrived, we have followed protocols like split changing rooms, masks in meetings, social distancing in small numbers. Things won't chance massively for us because we've been quite tight but we have to keep an eye out.

“It's easy to let things slip but I have to give credit to our medical staff for being on the front foot. It's important we do that to look after people but to also fulfil games. We don't want to lose huge numbers of players so the protocols hopefully help us do that.