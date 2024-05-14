Striker apologises for the way Dons season ended

Max Dean

The striker ended the season as MK Dons’ top scorer

Max Dean took to social media to apologise for the way MK Dons’ season ended.

The 20-year-old scored Dons’ only goal of the tie in the record-breaking 8-1 play-off defeat to Crawley Town, while he also missed a penalty in the second-leg, and had an effort cleared off the line early in the first-leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his first full season at Stadium MK, Dean completed the club’s season top-scorer, with 24 goal involvements despite missing the first month of the season when just not picked by former boss Graham Alexander, and February and March through injury.

But after the humiliating ending to the season, which will see Dons line-up in League Two again next term, Dean offered up his apologies to the supporters.

“Sorry to our fans for the poor ending,” he wrote. “Your support throughout the season means everything to us.”

Dean’s former Leeds United team-mate Lewis Bate also offered his apologies as his loan deal came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bate thanked the fans for the support he received since he arrived on loan from Elland Road in January, saying: “Thank you to the players and staff at MK Dons for the past few months. Also to the fans thank you for welcoming me in from day one.