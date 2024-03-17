Striker can be 'unplayable' on his day but must believe in himself more

Matt Dennis

Convincing Matt Dennis of his own abilities is one of the biggest challenges for MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson.

The 21-year-old has edged his way back into contention of late, and his double against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday added to collection of important goals this season, following winners against Colchester United and Mansfield Town.

Having suffered injuries, and found himself down the pecking order for much of the campaign so far, Williamson said Dennis can be 'unplayable' if he were to believe in himself.

"We have to get him to believe in his own abilities," said the head coach. "He never gave up. When he has that attitude, he's unplayable. All I talk to him about is working hard and running. I know how much quality he holds and when he gets chances, he'll score the goals.

"His athleticism, his pace and power and his directness was on show. I'm really pleased for him.

"He's been putting in some real shifts in training and he deserves the credit and man of the match. I thought the hat-trick would come, he's really deserved it."

Wearne gets his first home goal

Matt Dennis celebrated with Stephen Wearne after the latter netted MK Dons' third goal against Crewe Alexandra

After teeing up Dennis for his second against Crewe, Stephen Wearne did not have to wait long - only three minutes in fact - to get his payback with his first Stadium MK goal.

With three goals and five assists in his opening ten appearances since signing from Gateshead in January, Williamson was full of praise for the 23-year-old.