Striker Dean is working hard to remain a part of Williamson’s plans

MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson has been impressed with Max Dean’s character since he took over

Teenage striker Max Dean has bought into Mike Williamson’s new regime quickly, and has his sights set on becoming a key man in the squad.

Dean has made his full league debut this season after signing for the club in January from Leeds United, and has started both games since the new head coach took over last week.

With MK Dons’ shift in style of play under Williamson, Dean’s energetic nature appears to have benefitted, with an excellent showing in the 4-1 win over Bradford City on Tuesday night, with four brilliant chances coming his way before he got a well-deserved goal on the hour mark.

A regular run in the team for the teenager is what a lot of supporters have been eager to see, and after the 1-0 defeat to Accrington on Saturday, Williamson said Dean was eager to sit down with the backroom staff to go through his performance.

“He was in our office this week reviewing his clips,” said Williamson. “That shows what kind of lad he is. You can see the output he gives, he's wholehearted.

“He's a young lad but he's a big character in the dressing room, and it's a testament to him.”

Squad rotation

Conor Grant made his first league start of the season on Tuesday night

Williamson said prior to the game with Bradford that he was eager to as many players as he can over the next few weeks, but with limited training time, could be casting his eye over players who have not had a lot of game time so far this season.

Conor Grant, who hadn’t started a game since the 0-0 draw with Burton Albion on the final day of last season which sent Dons down to League Two, came in from the cold for the 4-1 win over Bradford and gave a good account of himself, according to his head coach.

And Williamson said that opportunity should be seen by other fringe members of the squad as a door they need to open too.

He said: “When a manager comes in and says everyone will get an opportunity, they have to give it everything they've got. For the players who aren't playing, it's still disappointing. Everyone will get the chance.

“Conor came in and was fantastic tonight. He's not had a lot of football, so he will only get stronger. I'm really pleased for him.