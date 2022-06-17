Striker Eisa to miss ‘significant’ period of the new season with ankle injury

Mo Eisa suffered his ankle injury in the 3-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in April. It is likely he will miss much of the first part of the new campaign

Mo Eisa will miss a ‘significant’ amount of time with the ankle injury which ruled him out of the end of last season.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury in the 3-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in April, and has been in a wearing a protective boot and using crutches since.

Head of Rehabilitation Adam Ross has been working with Eisa throughout the summer to help with his return to fitness, but admitted the striker is likely to miss much of the first half of the campaign as he continues to recover.

He said: “Unfortunately it was a significant injury and it led to him missing the last part of the season and he will miss a significant amount of time. He’s going to miss pre-season, he’ll be doing rehab.

“Mo is progressing really well, he’s out of the protective boot now. Getting out of the boot for him was a milestone, because it means he can walk without aids now. It allows his life to get back to normal again.

“He has put in a lot of work, he has been in a lot while the others have been on holiday. His hard work is showing, and it will put him in good stead.

“It’s only the first part he has gone through but it has set a good foundation for him to return to playing.”