Striker has ‘proved how important he can be’ for MK Dons this season

Skipper Alex Gilbey has backed Matt Dennis to play a big role for MK Dons this season.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance for the club since January when he came on as a substitute against Colchester United on Saturday, and his 99th minute goal earned Dons a remarkable win at the JobServe Community Stadium.

It was Gilbey’s 88th minute strike which saw Graham Alexander’s side get back on level terms in Essex, and when Ash Hunter, who also provided the assist for Gilbey’s goal, picked out Dennis in the penalty area, the captain said he had no doubts where it would finish.

And after a difficult pre-season, which saw Dennis limited to around 20 minutes of action in the first friendly against Wealdstone, Gilbey has backed the former Norwich man to make more marks as the season goes on.

“I'm really happy for Matt Dennis,” he said. “He's been out for a while with that calf injury and pre-season was tough.

“But he's proved to everyone how important he's going to be.