News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Striker has ‘proved how important he can be’ for MK Dons this season

The young striker has drawn praise from the returning Dons captain

By Toby Lock
Published 24th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Skipper Alex Gilbey has backed Matt Dennis to play a big role for MK Dons this season.

The 21-year-old made his first appearance for the club since January when he came on as a substitute against Colchester United on Saturday, and his 99th minute goal earned Dons a remarkable win at the JobServe Community Stadium.

It was Gilbey’s 88th minute strike which saw Graham Alexander’s side get back on level terms in Essex, and when Ash Hunter, who also provided the assist for Gilbey’s goal, picked out Dennis in the penalty area, the captain said he had no doubts where it would finish.

And after a difficult pre-season, which saw Dennis limited to around 20 minutes of action in the first friendly against Wealdstone, Gilbey has backed the former Norwich man to make more marks as the season goes on.

Most Popular

“I'm really happy for Matt Dennis,” he said. “He's been out for a while with that calf injury and pre-season was tough.

“But he's proved to everyone how important he's going to be.

“It was a great finish from him too. He's scored a few in training like that, so when I saw him in that position I knew he could finish it.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderEssex