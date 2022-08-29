Striker Kayode signs for Dons on loan from Rotherham

Joshua Kayode hopes he can bring a different dynamic to MK Dons after signing on loan from Rotherham United until the end of the season.

The tall 22-year-old striker is Dons’ 14th signing of the campaign, and bolsters the front line which Liam Manning has been eager for for the last few weeks.

A Republic of Ireland U21, Kayode already knows several of the Dons squad from international duty, while he played alongside Will Grigg for Rotherham last season where the pair celebrated promotion to the Championship and winning the Papa John’s Trophy.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Kayode said. “As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, it was a no brainer for me that this was the right place for me to develop as a player and a person.

“The style of play is great and it’s something I can see myself fitting into. I’m a hard-worker who likes to get in behind and run at players, and I’m good in the air too - hopefully I can bring all of that in to help the team.

