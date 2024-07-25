Striker needs to find more consistency to become MK Dons' leading man
Striker Matt Dennis can give Mike Williamson a selection headache when it comes to the start of the season and a man to lead the line for MK Dons.
The 22-year-old is entering his third season at Stadium MK, but as yet, has not held down a regular first-team role. A mixture of injuries and a loan to Sutton United have meant the former Norwich City man has made just 44 appearances for Dons in two years, scoring 11 goals.
His form in pre-season has been strong though, with four goals in just three outings this summer, including a brilliant solo effort against Chelmsford City on Wednesday night breaking from just inside the Clarets’ half to neatly slot home.
Following the big money departure of last season’s top scorer Max Dean to KAA Gent earlier this month, Dons brought in striker Callum Hendry from Salford City, but with Dennis’ pre-season form, Williamson said he still has a chance to stake a claim to start against Bradford in a couple of weeks.
“We know what he can do, it's all clear for everyone to see,” said Williamson at the Melbourne Stadium. “But he has to keep working, keep improving and find his consistency in games. Once he finds that, will go to another level.
“As players get older and more experienced, that consistency is a by-product. His pace, how he breezes past players, you can't teach that. It's important for him now to keep working, chipping away and when he gets an opportunity, do what he has done, and to make things difficult for me.”
