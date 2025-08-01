Striker role is calling out for Dons new signing Paterson

The ‘utility man’ is seen as an out-and-out striker by the head coach

New signing Callum Paterson is known for his versatility but Paul Warne wants him to lead the line for MK Dons as a striker.

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at Hearts initially as a right-back, but has also played in the centre of the park, and also as a traditional striker.

Boasting 89 career goals, despite not spending the majority of his 449 career appearances as a centre forward, Paterson’s physicality and his eye for goal is something Warne wants to exploit primarily as a number nine.

“I like him as a nine, but I do love a player who can play in different positions. The way we play, we love a cross, you need someone who can get on the end of them.

“But Rush, Aaron, Mendez, Scotty, Callum can play as a nine, so we’ve got options and they’re all different. You want to give the opposition a different problem along the front nine.

“I like Callum as a nine, he constantly runs, he can score and he can head it, he’s so game.”

While he has not had a lot of time on the training ground this summer, having left Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, Paterson made an immediate impact on Warne in his first session with Dons.

He continued: “In his first training session, he nearly scored with a diving header. I’ve not seen a diving header in about ten years, I love them! He’s settled into the group, and has trained really well.

“I do see him along that front line, I want him as my target man because that’s what I think the team has been missing.”