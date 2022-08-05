Striker shortage for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of clash with MK Dons

Sheffield Wednesday will visit Stadium MK with more than 6,000 supporters backing them when they take on MK Dons on Saturday, but crucially they will be without two key strikers for the game.

Lee Gregory’s late red card in the 3-3 draw with Portsmouth last week sees him sidelined through suspension for the game, while summer signing Michael Smith, who swapped Championship-bound Rotherham for the Owls in the off-season, will also sit it out through injury.

Like they did in April when the sides last met in the new city, Wednesday will be travelling with a large support behind them. The fans that day saw their side race into a 3-0 lead in the opening half-an-hour, with Dons fighting back to 3-2, denting their late charge for the automatic promotion spots.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore said he is predicting another good game between the sides when they meet tomorrow.

He said: “We know MK Dons will be a great game, they're strong, we know what they did last season in terms of their style, so we know it will be a tough match. We've got 6,000 fans coming, and what a wonderful arena that will be tomorrow.

“Looking back at (the game last season), it was a good level of performance from us but it was a really good game from both teams. Both teams made it really entertaining. Our work off the ball was good, and our use of the ball was good as well. We scored some good goals too. We were heavily tested, and both teams delivered exceptional performances in certian parts of the game.

“The level of their performance last season doesn't just go. I know there has been a high level of turnaround there, but the dynamics of the club remains the same, as does the focus.

