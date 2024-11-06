Striker tasked with game time and goals on loan at Rochdale

The 22-year-old needs regular first-team football while away from MK Dons

Striker Matt Dennis has been tasked with scoring goals and getting game-time while out on loan at Rochdale.

Dennis, 22, has made just two substitute appearances for MK Dons this season despite impressing during pre-season.

The striker, now in his third campaign at the club, has struggled to lock down a regular first-team berth and has made just 46 outings for the side since joining from Norwich City in the summer of 2022.

He has joined National League side Rochdale until January on loan, where Lindsey hopes he will get game time and some goals under his belt.

Making his debut on Saturday, Dennis played 55 minutes in Dale’s 4-3 defeat to Bromley at Spotland, and could feature this weekend when they take on Sutton - the team he joined on loan from Stadium MK in the first-half of 2023.

Lindsey said: “He needs games. It’s a really good move for him. He can go and score goals, and it’s just what he needed. We’ll keep an eye on him and see how he does.

“It’s a very competitive level, and he’s gone to a club that like to play as well, which I think suits him. I hope he goes there and scores some goals and does well.”