Strikers 'have more time than we think' in front of goal, says Ugbo

Ike Ugbo was pleased to open his MK Dons scoring account on Saturday, but felt he could have had at least one more to his tally.

The 19-year-old fired Dons into the lead after 20 minutes against Portsmouth at Stadium MK, but two goals in the last seven minutes ensured all three points for Pompey, while manager Dan Micciche's search for his first win in charge goes on.

Ugbo fires in from close range

Ugbo, making his fifth appearance for Dons, tapped home after Kieran Agard's initial effort was saved by Luke McGee - a string of saves made by the Portsmouth keeper. He twice denied Ugbo later in the game as Dons sought out the crucial second goal, as well as Peter Pawlett and Ed Upson.

The on-loan Chelsea man admitted later the forwards need to be more clinical.

"Sometimes, there is always an extra pass or we have more time than we think," he said. "In training, we're working hard on being clinical and finding the corners.

"Kieran did well to get a touch and the keeper did well to keep it out, but I was alive to it to knock it in. I knew it was going in, but it looked better hitting the post!

I spotted the keeper off his line, I was high on confidence and I thought 'why not try?' He did well to keep it out. With my second shot, I had time to maybe look up, perhaps chip the keeper or take it around him.

"(McGee) did well to keep out as few shots, especially in the second half but we need to be more clinical."

It was a bittersweet afternoon for Ugbo, celebrating his first goal for the club while suffering the bitter disappointment of defeat at the death.

He said: "We did well as a team, and I was happy to get my first goal. But we were disappointed not to get three points.

"It was a mixed dressing room. We were disappointed but we showed the fans the style we're looking to play and I think we'll do well in the games coming up.

"I don't think we should be in the relegation zone, but hopefully we get the points on the table.

"We're beginning to prove ourselves. The manager wants us to play out, rather than kicking it long. I think we're doing well to put it together in games."

Ugbo joined from Stamford Bridge under former boss Robbie Neilson, and played twice under the old regime before the appointment of Dan Micciche last month. And with Micciche's new style of play, Ugbo believes Dons are beginning to see what he is capable of.

"When there's a new manager, you always look to impress to get your spot in the team," he added. "Hopefully I'm doing that and I can keep my place. Now, the team has welcomed me and the manager is showing confidence in me, he's getting the best out of me. I hope to do more for the team.

"I'm looking fora good goals-to-game ratio to send me into next season with a lot of confidence."