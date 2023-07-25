News you can trust since 1981
Strikers high on Alexander’s shopping list for Dons before season kicks off

The head coach wants physicality and more competition up front before the season kicks off in August

By Toby Lock
Published 25th Jul 2023, 22:32 BST- 1 min read

Graham Alexander believes his side can improve in all areas of the pitch, but is on the look out for more firepower before the start of the season.

With Mo Eisa and Matt Dennis out injured from tonight’s clash with Coventry City, it left the head coach with just Jonathan Leko - who scored a first minute penalty - and teenager Max Dean as his options up front against the Sky Blues.

Physicality is also on the wish-list for Alexander in preparation for the tough League Two schedule ahead.

He said: “I think we can improve in all parts of the pitch. I think we need more competition up front.

“We've got good quality in the first starting 11, maybe 12 or 13, but I think we need to add to that to really raise the standard and competition.

“We won't just sign anyone that's available, we have to improve the team. And I think we've done that with the signings so far. We have to make sure we're prepared for every game.

“It's a big squad on numbers, but the team that finished had a lot of youth in there and potential for the future. I think we need to improve competition with the senior players though, the physicality of the team. There is work to do, it's important.

“But I believe we need strength in depth to compete with our best team.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderMo EisaHead coachCoventry CityLeague Two