Striker's parting jibe at MK Dons' rivals after signing for Gent

Max Dean | Jane Russell

The outspoken striker could not resist a little shot on his departure from MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Dean thanked everyone at MK Dons after his departure for Belgian side Gent was confirmed this morning, while adding a not-so-subtle dig at the club’s biggest rivals.

The 20-year-old scored 20 goals in 43 appearances for Dons, with 19 goals and five assists coming last season as he rounded out the season as the club’s top-scorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as Dons failed to secure promotion, it looked increasingly unlikely they would be able to keep hold of the former Leeds United man, with both Gent and Toulouse bidding big for the striker, luring him away.

Max Dean joined MK Dons supporters in the away end at Plough Lane last season | Jane Russell

In parting, Dean, who joined supporters in the away end at Plough Lane last season while injured for the fiery clash against AFC Wimbledon in February, could not resist a little dig on his departure as he posted a farewell message.

He wrote: “Thank you to every one at the club players, staff and the fans. Will always be a a real Don.”