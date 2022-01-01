Mo Eisa and Troy Parrott did not look on the same page during the 0-0 draw with Gillingham

At the start of the season, the relationship between MK Dons’ front three of Scott Twine, Mo Eisa and Troy Parrott looked formidable, but on Saturday against Gillingham, it looked strained.

The game on New Year’s Day is the first time since the 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury in mid-October that the trio have started a game together and the lack of cohesion between Parrott and Eisa in particular added towards Dons struggles to break down Steve Evans’ side in the goal-less draw.

Both Parrott and Eisa have struggled for consistency in the side this season, with injuries, Covid and, in Parrott’s case international duty meaning they have seldom shared a pitch together from the start.

With few clear-cut chances created despite having 67 per cent possession at Stadium MK on Saturday, head coach Liam Manning said the working relationship between the front men needs work, especially in light of Max Watters’ departure back to Cardiff City.

He said: “It has been stop-start for a few of the guys, and we have to take that into account with people clicking, forming relationships.