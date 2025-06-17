"Stuff still ongoing": Bolton boss Schumacher on Collins' MK Dons switch

Aaron Collins | Getty Images

The move could be concluded this week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed deal for Bolton Wanderers striker Aaron Collins looks set to be completed by the end of the week.

MK Dons have reportedly agreed a fee with the Trotters for the 28-year-old who scored 19 goals for Steven Schumacher’s side last term, earning him the Player of the Season award at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Plymouth boss, who took over at Bolton in January, confirmed to Bolton News a deal for Collins was in the making, but would not be drawn on further details.

“I can't say too much on that right now, because obviously it's stuff that's still ongoing,” he said. “Aaron Collins is obviously somebody that did well for us last year, someone we think he's a good player.

“That's kind of all I can say currently on that, because it's not fair to speak about things that are not confirmed.”

Collins had been abroad on holiday when rumours of a deal first surfaced, but is understood to be close to agreeing terms with Paul Warne’s side