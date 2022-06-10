Substitutions and colour blind kit-clashes addressed by EFL

The EFL have made changes to the game for next season

More substitutes and colour-blind kit-clashes have been on the agenda for the EFL with alterations made for next season.

From next season, clubs will be able to make five changes during matches, up from three. Clubs will still be allowed to name a maximum of seven subs on the bench.

Also from next season, home teams will be offered the option to play in their change strips or to mix-and-match to help people who suffer from colour blindness.

One in eight males suffer from bring colour blind, while it affects one in 200 females.

An EFL statement read: “The amendment also allows Clubs to further ‘mix and match’ elements of their registered kits in order to

avoid kit clashes. The EFL will also play a more active role in helping clubs identify where a potential ‘colour blind kit clash’ may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance.”