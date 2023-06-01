News you can trust since 1981
“Success is the target”: Alexander on his goals for MK Dons

The new management team know what they have been hired by MK Dons to do

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 13:08 BST

Promotion is the goal for MK Dons next season, but Graham Alexander does not care how they do it.

There are four opportunities to secure a return to League One - three automatic spot and one via the play-offs - and Alexander does not sound too concerned with which one they take, as long as they do.

Twice Dons have escaped League Two, both times coming automatically. In 2019 they finished third, while in 2008 their claimed the title.

And the new head coach is no stranger to securing promotion from League Two, having done so with Fleetwood Town via the play-offs in 2014.

Next season though, Alexander said his target was promotion by any means.

“Success is the target,” he said. “How we achieve that success I don't know yet, but we're here for a specific job. The club is at a level it does not expect to be at, but you have to do it right on the pitch. We know what we're here to do.

“Everyone in the league will have hopes of being successful. You have to earn it and put the work in.

“Winning makes everyone happy. There are a lot of things that go on in football, but winning games is what it’s about. We’ve managed to do enough of that in the last 10 years and we want to continue that run here. We’ve got a great opportunity because we’ve got a lot of good things, it just needs bringing together.

“Hopefully we can create a squad to do that. We've done it before, we've won promotion, we've taken Motherwell to European qualification. There are a lot of good clubs in League Two, with a lot of ambition and we're one of those.”

Related topics:PromotionGraham AlexanderLeague OneLeague Two