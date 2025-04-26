'Successful surgery' for MK Dons skipper Gilbey
Alex Gilbey underwent surgery on a long-standing injury which ruled him out for the last knockings of this season.
The 30-year-old has missed all of Paul Warne’s three games in charge, having finally succumbed to an injury he has been suffering since the turn of the year.
Missing Dean Lewington’s final bow at Stadium MK, Gilbey confirmed he went under the knife on Saturday morning and that the surgery was a positive one.
Posting on social media, Gilbey gave an update on his health while also paying tribute to Lewington, who played his final game at MK1, saying: “Successful surgery this morning, now time to watch the boys. Gutted I couldn’t be there to support the skipper but let’s all rally together and make it as special as he is to all of us Go well Old boy enjoy every second.”
