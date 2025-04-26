'Successful surgery' for MK Dons skipper Gilbey

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Apr 2025, 17:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
MK Dons’ top-scorer this season missed Saturday’s fanfare for Dean Lewington

Alex Gilbey underwent surgery on a long-standing injury which ruled him out for the last knockings of this season.

The 30-year-old has missed all of Paul Warne’s three games in charge, having finally succumbed to an injury he has been suffering since the turn of the year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Missing Dean Lewington’s final bow at Stadium MK, Gilbey confirmed he went under the knife on Saturday morning and that the surgery was a positive one.

Posting on social media, Gilbey gave an update on his health while also paying tribute to Lewington, who played his final game at MK1, saying: “Successful surgery this morning, now time to watch the boys. Gutted I couldn’t be there to support the skipper but let’s all rally together and make it as special as he is to all of us Go well Old boy enjoy every second.”

Related topics:Dean LewingtonPaul WarneSocial media

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice