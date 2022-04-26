Summer move to MK Dons justified for Player of the Season Twine

Scott Twine said MK Dons is a ‘special club’ and was the right place for his career after moving from Swindon last summer. He was crowned League One’s Player of the Season on Sunday

Moving to MK Dons in the summer has proved to be the right decision for Scott Twine after being named the best player in League One.

The 22-year-old was hot properly last summer when his contract at Swindon Town was up, having scored 14 goals for both Newport County and the Robins in League Two.

Twine had plenty of suitors for his services, and his Wikipedia page was even altered to claim he had completed a move to Portsmouth before his move to Dons was confirmed.

And what has followed has been nothing short of sensational - 16 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances, a Player of the Month prize and League One Player of the Season prize.

Liam Sweeting, Harry Darling, Scott Twine and Liam Manning at the EFL Awards on Sunday night.

“I knew moving here would be right for me and I'm so happy I made that decision,” said Twine. “I cannot speak highly enough of the players, staff and the club for making me feel so welcome.

“Everyone that plays here loves it and there's a good reason. It's a special club. The fans singing my name is so nice to hear, and it gives you a boost on the pitch, especially in those first few games.”

It has not just been the fans singing his name this season, but Twine’s own dad too who has barely missed a kick of his son’s career.

“My dad is my biggest fan,” the Dons ace continued. “He never misses a game and he's in bits right now! He's so proud and it's so nice to see after all the hard work he's done for me - driving me around when I was a youngster. I'm really happy and glad he is too.”

Twine beat Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan and Rotherham’s Michael Smith to the prize on Sunday, and he was also named in the League One Team of the Season alongside Dons team-mate Hary Darling.

He added: “I'm delighted, I didn't think I'd win. I was so happy, and I can't really believe it.

“I was expecting a good season but I this never crossed my mind. I've loved this season so much.

“I've loved it from the first minute of pre-season, it has been such a good season and it has gone so quickly as well. I don't want it to stop!”