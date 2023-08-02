Summer signing Williams is ‘exactly what we thought we were signing’

Midfielder MJ Williams has been exactly what Graham Alexander expected since signing him from Bolton earlier this summer. Pic: Jane Russell

Summer signing MJ Williams has ticked all the boxes so far for Graham Alexander since he signed for MK Dons from Bolton Wanderers.

The 27-year-old holding midfielder was Dons’ fifth addition in the window, filling a key hole in Alexander’s side, one left by the likes of Paris Maghoma and Josh McEachran who left at the end of last season.

Knowing what it takes to get promoted from League Two, having done so with Bolton in 2021, Williams’ attitude and approach to Alexander’s training and game plans have been exactly what the head coach wanted straight away.

“He's been brilliant so far,” Alexander said. “He's a breath of fresh air. He's at it every day, and wants to win. He's exactly what we thought we were signing.

“You see his abilities from afar, watching videos of him, but until you're talking to him, demanding things of him, seeing him do what you're asking of him, that's when you really know the individual.

“There are still things to learn, we haven't seen him in a competitive game yet. But what I've seen so far is top notch and exactly what we need.”

Williams fills the holding midfielder role for MK Dons. Pic: Jane Russell

“Since I've walked in, I've loved it,” said Williams. “It is an easy changing room to walk into, the lads have been great. And the sessions have been really good too, tough but we'll get the benefits out of it throughout the season.

“You have to be fit in this division. Coming from Bolton, it's what we prided ourselves on. We had a man-to-man press so we had to be able to do that. In League Two, I came in when Bolton weren't keeping clean sheets, but then we were sneaking games 1-0.

“We've got the talent in the changing room, we've worked out how we're going to play out from the back, how we'll set up defensively. We've got to be strong, it gives us a platform to go and get goals and win.