Summer window target confirms early January move to League One side

MK Dons were keen for the Harrogate Town striker's services in the summer transfer window

Luke Armstrong

Summer target Luke Armstrong's transfer debacle appears to finally be at a close after Carlisle United confirmed his capture.

The 27-year-old was the subject of a cash battle between MK Dons and Wrexham on transfer deadline day on September 1, with the Harrogate man looking set for Wales after the side from MK1 turned their attentions to Port Vale's Ellis Harrison instead.

But Wrexham's late paper-work meant they were unable to complete the move in time, leaving Armstrong at Harrogate until the window reopens on January 1. The striker, who had a strong 2022/23 season with 16 goals in 46 outings, has only scored once in 15 appearances this term.

With his future remaining in the balance, a deal for his services has been confirmed by League One side Carlisle. In a unique move, Armstrong will begin training with the Cumbrians immediately, before the transfer of his registration will be formally confirmed on January 1.

A joint statement from Carlisle and Harrogate said: "Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Luke Armstrong can each confirm they have all reached and completed an agreement for a permanent transfer on 1 January 2024.