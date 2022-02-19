Sunderland 0-0 MK Dons: Underway at the Stadium of Light
MK Dons take on play-off contenders Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Sunderland get the game underway
Sunderland’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
One change for MK Dons this afternoon: Mo Eisa comes in for Theo Corbeanu. David Kasumu on the bench.
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Watson, Coventry, McEachran, Parrott, Twine, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Boateng, Wickham, Kesler-Hayden
Fond memories of Sunderland for Dons striker
Connor Wickham spent four seasons at Sunderland, and remembers his time fondly. Today though, he will pull on a Dons shirt and hopes to leave the Stadium of Light with three points.
“My time at Sunderland was really good to be honest, I really enjoyed it,” he said. “The team I went into had so much experience and quality. It was a great experience for a young player to have going into that dressing room.
“And I think that's what I can offer to the squad here - at 28 I'm still the third oldest in the squad!”
Sunderland fans are ‘fed up’ with League One
We caught up with Sunderland Echo reporter Joe Nicholson to discuss this afternoon’s game, and Sunderland’s turbulent few weeks.
Sunderland fans ‘fed up with League One and just want promotion’
The Citizen spoke to Joe Nicholson, who covers tomorrow’s opponents for the Sunderland Echo
Injury update on David Kasumu
David Kasumu is back in training for MK Dons after missing the last six weeks with a hamstring injury.
The 21-year-old has been out since the Accrington Stanley game in early January and has been limited to just 15 outings this term with various ailments.
Head coach Manning said: “David is back in full training. He's in a good spot and is progressing well. He's progressing nicely, has done really well.”
Manning on the task at hand this afternoon
Liam Manning said his side will not get overawed with the occasion at the Stadium of Light.
Liam Manning
The fans, size of the opposition is great but how we do, how we perform, the quality we show is the biggest thing that excites me at the minute. We'll do our work, our prep but when the game starts, it'll be about how we work as a group.
Hear from the Sunderland boss ahead of the game
Here’s what Black Cats manager Alex Neil said about MK Dons to the media earlier this week
Dons present Sunderland with a difficult challenge, says Neil
“I think there is pressure on every game at Sunderland, and is a must win if you like”