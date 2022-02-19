Sunderland 1-2 MK Dons: Dons win again at the Stadium of Light!
MK Dons take on play-off contenders Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.
Sunderland 1-1 MK Dons: Live
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:53
FULL TIME!
MK Dons have done it again here at the Stadium of Light!
Connor Wickham came off the bench to fire in against his former club, and could have added a second at the death when put in by fellow sub Kasumu but it went just wide of the mark.
A brilliant win for Liam Manning’s side!
87 mins: Sub for Dons
Watson just took a clattering on the edge of the box, he’s limping out of this one for the final few minutes. Kaine Kesler-Hayden comes on.
75 mins: GOAL Wickham restores Dons’ lead
Barely on for a couple of minutes, Connor Wickham has scored against his former club to give MK Dons the lead!
Troy Parrott wins it in his own half and sparks a counter attack, with Wickham up in support with him, he’s slid in by the Irishman and coolly finds the bottom corner as MK Dons retake the lead.
73 mins: Connor Wickham on against his former club
Goal-scorer Mo Eisa makes way for the final 17 minutes, Connor Wickham comes on against his former club.
62 mins: Kasumu marks his return
Josh McEachran, on a booking, was riding his luck after a tackle on Matete, and Liam Manning decides enough is enough and brings on David Kasumu, returning from injury after six weeks out.
59 mins: GOAL Sunderland are level
The hosts are back in it - Ross Stewart rises above Harry Darling to get on the end of a high ball into the box, finding the corner of the net.
50 mins: Dajaku should equalise
Somehow, Leon Dajaku has missed from inside six yards. The ball has dropped to him in six yard box but he’s taken aim at the opposite corner but fired it miles wide.
48 mins: GOAL MK Dons are in front!
Mo Eisa fires Dons in front! All about McEachran! Parrott wins it, McEachran has Twine to his left, but opts for Eisa to his right, one on one with the keeper, he keeps his composure and finds the back of the net!
It has been a pretty poor start to the half from both sides by all accounts but Dons are in front!
Second half
Game back underway, no changes at the break