Sunderland fans ‘fed up with League One and just want promotion’

Dons head to the Stadium of Light to take on Sunderland on Saturday. The Citizen spoke to Sunderland Echo reporter Joe Nicholson ahead of the game

After a torrid few weeks at the Stadium of Light, a new managerial appointment has kick-started Sunderland’s promotion push, according to Sunderland Echo reporter Joe Nicholson.

After a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Bolton Wanderers at the end of January, Lee Johnson was sacked as Black Cats manager, but defeats to Doncaster and Cheltenham followed as they dropped off the back of the hunt for automatic promotion, and slipped behind Dons to fourth spot in League One.

In appointing former Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil, Sunderland fans hope they have the right man to get their promotion charge back on track.

“It’s been a crazy few weeks, ever since the 6-0 hammering at Bolton,” said Nicholson. “Since then the club have sacked Lee Johnson, re-signed Jermain Defoe, spoke to Roy Keane about the head coach’s position and appointed Alex Neil. Personally I think it’s a good appointment and it appears a lot of the fans do too. It’s also been revealed chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus owns less than 50 per cent of the club.

“Performances on the pitch have dropped off significantly and it’s now just one win in eight.

“As Neil pointed out at the weekend, a lot of the younger players look tired while some of the experienced players are short of game time.

“Many supporters wanted Keane to return to Wearside when it became known the club were talking to him, given his previous success on Wearside, yet Neil is viewed as a much safer option.

“Neil spoke openly and honestly following the draw at Wimbledon about the improvements that need to be made, which many found refreshing.

“Still, he has a big challenge on his hands to restore confidence in the squad which has taken a significant hit in recent weeks.”

Neil has a challenge on his hands though, with fans ‘fed up with League One’ and promotion seen as a must with the club now in their fourth season in the third tier.

Nicholson continued: “Promotion is the aim, yet the club appear to have blown their chances of finishing in the top two.

“There are now concerns that Sunderland could even drop out of the top six, which seemed unthinkable following a 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the end of December.

“Sunderland fans are fed up with League One and just want promotion, however it comes.