Sunderland vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

The Stadium of Light

MK Dons will be looking to capitalise on Sunderland’s patchy run of form on Saturday with a second consecutive win at the Stadium of Light.

Goals from Cameron Jerome and Scott Fraser earned Dons a dramatic win in the north east last season as Dons finally ended theri away-day blues, winning on the road for the first time in 14 months.

Since then, Dons’ away form has turned on it’s head, with Liam Manning’s men picking up more points away than at home this season.

Losing just one in 11 in League One, Dons’ charge up the table sees them in third spot, two points ahead of Sunderland.

The Black Cats have stumbled recently, picking up just one win in their last eight as they have lost ground on the battle for automatic promotion.

In eight matches between Dons and Sunderland though, the Mackems have come out on top in six, with Dons’ win last season their only triumph.

Ollie Yates will take charge of the game this afternoon - his 20th game of the season. In 19 games thus far, he has booked 68 players, sending off three. Dons fans last saw Mr Yates oversee their game in February 2020, when Dons beat Bolton 1-0 at Stadium MK.

Matthew Smith and Ravel Cheosiaua will run the lines with Fourth Official Simon Clayton.