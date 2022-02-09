‘Super laid-back’ Lewington has earned Player of the Month nomination

Dean Lewington

A nomination for the Player of the Month award for January is unlikely to faze Dean Lewington much, according to MK Dons head coach Liam Manning who also offered a similar emotion upon hearing of his own nomination.

Dons negotiated a busy by January picking up 14 of 21 points and cruising into the play-off spots which they have gone on to further consolidate in February.

Lewington was a part of the defence which only conceded three goals all month while also marking his 750th EFL appearance. He has won the monthly prize once before, back in November 2008, while also earning himself a nomination a decade later in 2018.

Not usually one for landmarks though, Manning admitted Lewington took the nomination in his stride.

He said: “Skip is super laid-back with it but credit to him, the condition he’s in, the level he performs at and what he brings to the team is terrific. The team is doing well and he’s been a huge part of that. It’s fantastic.”

Manning too has seen his name thrown into the hat for the award he won back in September, and said the nomination is a sign of the hard work carried out by his staff and the players.

“It's a prestigious thing but it goes to the staff and the players,” he continued. “The work that has gone in is a collective effort.

“It's nice to be recognised as a staff for the work we've done and to the players for the progress. We can only be up for these things if the lads deliver.