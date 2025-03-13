Supporters offered more than a third off price of MK Dons season tickets

The new pricing structure for MK Dons’ season tickets has been revealed

MK Dons have slashed the price of season tickets by up to 35 per cent for next season in a bid to nearly double the number of fans through the turnstiles at Stadium MK.

With a third consecutive season in League Two looming in 2025/26, the club have confirmed prices will start from £295 for adults, £195 for over 65s, £95 for 18-23-year-olds, £75 for 12-17-year-olds, with children under 12 going free, and people over the age of 85 will be eligible for a free season ticket too. A new-look Club Red package will start from £495.

Early bird prices will run until Friday April 18, before increasing to £395 (adults), £295 (65+), £175 (18-23), £125 (12-17) and £35 for U12s. The pricing structure will again remain the same for tickets in the Cowshed, the corners and the East stand.

However, existing season ticket holders will not have auto-renewal, and must opt in to continue for next season. The same April deadline also stands to reserve season ticket seats for next term.

Dons CEO Neil Hart has set a loft ambition of nearly doubling season ticket holders this summer, aiming for a club record 6,000 for the new campaign.

He said: “We would love to break our record of over 6,000 season ticket holders and see more people supporting MK Dons than ever before.

“We are delighted to present our 25/26 early bird season ticket options to supporters which now presents one of the best-value season tickets in the EFL, we want as many people in Milton Keynes to come and join us, and enjoy live football at Stadium MK.

“This season marks several new processes regarding ticketing at the Club and will require all current season ticket holders to opt-in for 25/26 with no auto-renewals.

“We hope every supporter can see just how much they’re valued as we strive to provide the best possible experience for watching live football in Milton Keynes.

“Whether you’re a new season ticket holder or renewing for another year, there’s never been a better time to experience live, affordable football in Milton Keynes.”