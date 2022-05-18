Sweeting excited by Dons’ latest rebuild project

MK Dons’ Sporting Director Liam Sweeting

This summer, MK Dons face another rebuilding job after the club confirmed they would release six players at the end of their contracts.

The challenge facing Sporting Director Liam Sweeting though, certainly at the moment, is an easier one than he faced in January when the club saw nine players leave, and seven more come through the door, all while the season continued.

For Sweeting, charged with the recruitment of players at Stadium MK, he feels the club’s previous performance during transfer windows gives them plenty to be excited about for next season.

He said: “Managing change is something we have been able to do well over the last 12 months and this will be something that remains important as we go through another summer window as a League One club.

“I’m excited by the types of players we are discussing and remain confident we will be competitive again come the start of the 2022/23 season.”

Jamie Cumming returns to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell. The keeper joined on loan in January and started every game he was available for.

On the players to depart Stadium MK this summer, Sweeting continued: “Starting with the players who joined us on loan, we thank them for their efforts and how they bought into the culture we have at MK Dons.

“I believe all of them, as well as those who left in January, will have positive things to say about MK Dons and how they improved as a player and a person here.

“Part and parcel of the game is then saying goodbye to some players at the end of their contracts.

“Some of these guys have been with the club a long time, such as Hiram (Boateng), who made a real impact last season, as well as Jay (Bird) and John (Freeman) who came through our academy.