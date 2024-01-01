Swindon gave Kemp 'the platform to show what I can do' during loan from Dons

Dan Kemp will return to MK Dons after being recalled from his loan at Swindon Town

Returning midfielder Dan Kemp thanked Swindon Town for giving him the opportunity to showcase his talents during his six-month loan spell at the club.

The 24-year-old has been recalled by MK Dons after scoring his final goal for the Robins - his 16th in 27 appearances for them this season - in a 3-1 defeat to Crawley Town on New Year's Day.

In a message posted on social media, Kemp thanked Swindon Town for their hospitality during his loan stint at the County Ground, and the fans for their support during his spell.

"The fans, the people, the manager and the staff have made it possible to give me this platform to show everyone what I can do," he said. "It has been an unbelievable six months and I've loved every single second of it.

"It has been an absolute pleasure. From the moment I joined, I felt so welcome and I'll always be massively grateful that. There have been some unbelievable moments, my first goal against Forest Green in front of the away fans, and then my two goals against them under the lights at the County Ground will be moments I'll remember forever.