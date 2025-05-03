Live

Swindon Town 0-0 MK Dons - Lewington comes on for the final time

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 3rd May 2025, 13:26 BST
Updated 3rd May 2025, 16:56 BST
MK Dons play their final game of League Two this afternoon, away at Swindon Town.

Swindon Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

16:59 BST

Full-time: Swindon Town 0-0 MK Dons

All over then, the game, the season.

A big bow out for Dean Lewington, a terrible season, but there are shoots of positivity.

Onto next

16:52 BST

92 mins: One final time

Dean Lewington comes on for the final time for MK Dons, replacing Maguire

16:50 BST

Stoppage time

Five minutes to be added on

16:43 BST

Clarke off for Hall

Alston on for Butterworth

16:37 BST

74 mins: Both sides with changes

Patterson and White come on for Kelly and Hendry.

Triple for Swindon: Cotterill, Westley and Tshimanga for Kirkman, Smith and Ofoborh

16:28 BST

68 mins: Booked

Hendry into the book this time, he’s caught Wright on half-way, then says something to the ref and gets a card

16:24 BST

64 mins: Effort

Long-range attempt from Danny Butterworth but it’s harmlessly high and wide

16:22 BST

62 mins: Change

Danilo Orsi makes way for what could be the final time as an MK Dons player, replaced by Jonathan Leko

16:20 BSTUpdated 16:20 BST

59 mins: Quick break

Nemane bursts over halfway, shows Kirkman a clean set of heels, his cross though is gathered by Ripley before Hendry can connect.

The visiting supporters in full voice as Dean Lewington comes out to warm-up

16:15 BST

55 mins: Back pass?!

Orsi nearly gets on the end of Hendry’s flick, Wright gets a block in, passes it back to Ripley who picks up, some protests for a back pass but nothing given

16:08 BST

Today's attendane

Attendance: 9,503 (791)

16:06 BST

16:05 BST

Second-half

Tomlinson will be replaced at the break, O’Reilly comes on.

Maguire will take over the captain’s armband as KTS restarts the game

15:50 BST

Half-time: Swindon 0-0 MK Dons

What a half... really low on quality from both sides. Scrappy, messy, patchy, just a bit rubbish from both to be honest.

15:47 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on as Swindon stick a free kick into the box, Glatzel finds some space but Dons manage to smother him out

15:35 BST

35 mins: Ambitious

Will Wright has a go from fully 35 yards from a free-kick, but it’s blocked by Hendry before it gets into the penalty area, the defender then has another go but it sails miles over

15:33 BST

33 mins: Two bites

Tomlinson with two attempts there, his left-footed volley blocked at source, bouncing kindly his way to hit right-footed, but it spins wide

15:24 BST

24 mins: Booked

Harry Smith into the book for mouthing off at referee Declan Bourne

