Swindon Town 0-0 MK Dons - Lewington comes on for the final time
Swindon Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
Full-time: Swindon Town 0-0 MK Dons
All over then, the game, the season.
A big bow out for Dean Lewington, a terrible season, but there are shoots of positivity.
92 mins: One final time
Dean Lewington comes on for the final time for MK Dons, replacing Maguire
Stoppage time
Five minutes to be added on
Clarke off for Hall
Alston on for Butterworth
74 mins: Both sides with changes
Patterson and White come on for Kelly and Hendry.
Triple for Swindon: Cotterill, Westley and Tshimanga for Kirkman, Smith and Ofoborh
68 mins: Booked
Hendry into the book this time, he’s caught Wright on half-way, then says something to the ref and gets a card
64 mins: Effort
Long-range attempt from Danny Butterworth but it’s harmlessly high and wide
62 mins: Change
Danilo Orsi makes way for what could be the final time as an MK Dons player, replaced by Jonathan Leko
59 mins: Quick break
Nemane bursts over halfway, shows Kirkman a clean set of heels, his cross though is gathered by Ripley before Hendry can connect.
The visiting supporters in full voice as Dean Lewington comes out to warm-up
55 mins: Back pass?!
Orsi nearly gets on the end of Hendry’s flick, Wright gets a block in, passes it back to Ripley who picks up, some protests for a back pass but nothing given
Today's attendane
Attendance: 9,503 (791)
Second-half
Tomlinson will be replaced at the break, O’Reilly comes on.
Maguire will take over the captain’s armband as KTS restarts the game
Half-time: Swindon 0-0 MK Dons
What a half... really low on quality from both sides. Scrappy, messy, patchy, just a bit rubbish from both to be honest.
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on as Swindon stick a free kick into the box, Glatzel finds some space but Dons manage to smother him out
35 mins: Ambitious
Will Wright has a go from fully 35 yards from a free-kick, but it’s blocked by Hendry before it gets into the penalty area, the defender then has another go but it sails miles over
33 mins: Two bites
Tomlinson with two attempts there, his left-footed volley blocked at source, bouncing kindly his way to hit right-footed, but it spins wide
24 mins: Booked
Harry Smith into the book for mouthing off at referee Declan Bourne
