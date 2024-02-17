Swindon Town 0-2 MK Dons - Dons ahead at the interval
Get the latest from the County Ground
Swindon Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
HALF-TIME: Swindon Town 0-2 MK Dons
What a flying start from MK Dons! Those early Stephen Wearne goals have the visitors firmly in control here.
Gilbey should have had a penalty as well, Kelly yet to really be tested at the other end despite some half-chances for the home side.
Stoppage time
Three minutes to be added on
45 mins: Yellow card
The ball was loose, Wearne and Khan go for it, the Swindon man goes in with a high foot and gets a yellow card for it
43 mins: Swindon have it in the net
Miles offside was Paul Glatzel, but he squirms the ball under Kelly and Kololo rolls it over the line but the flag is up
38 mins: Side netting
Swindon do look threatening when they get forwards but they simply have not tested Kelly. Another attack results in a corner, and a shot from McCarthy but it's into the side netting
34 mins: Dons counter
Didn't quite drop for Dons there as they countered quickly from that Swindon corner. Wearne has to check his run, Kemp gets the ball stuck under his feet and Tomlinson sees his shot blocked
34 mins: Dons counter
Didn't quite drop for Dons there as they countered quickly from that Swindon corner. Wearne has to check his run, Kemp gets the ball stuck under his feet and Tomlinson sees his shot blocked
33 mins: Deflection saves Dons
McGurk has had a decent strike from eight yards, it hits a Dons leg and is deflected just wide
29 mins: Bate into the book
Some physical football thrown about in the midfield, and Lewis Bate gets it a bit wrong and goes into the book
22 mins: Wearne offside
Oooh Wearne goes just a little too early as he looked to get on the end of Gilbey's pass, flag goes up