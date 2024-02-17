News you can trust since 1981
Swindon Town 0-2 MK Dons - Dons ahead at the interval

MK Dons are in League Two action this afternoon as they take on Swindon Town
By Toby Lock
Published 17th Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 15:52 GMT

Swindon Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

15:52 GMT

HALF-TIME: Swindon Town 0-2 MK Dons

What a flying start from MK Dons! Those early Stephen Wearne goals have the visitors firmly in control here.

Gilbey should have had a penalty as well, Kelly yet to really be tested at the other end despite some half-chances for the home side.

15:48 GMT

Stoppage time

Three minutes to be added on

15:48 GMT

45 mins: Yellow card

The ball was loose, Wearne and Khan go for it, the Swindon man goes in with a high foot and gets a yellow card for it

15:46 GMT

43 mins: Swindon have it in the net

Miles offside was Paul Glatzel, but he squirms the ball under Kelly and Kololo rolls it over the line but the flag is up

15:41 GMT

38 mins: Side netting

Swindon do look threatening when they get forwards but they simply have not tested Kelly. Another attack results in a corner, and a shot from McCarthy but it's into the side netting

15:39 GMT

34 mins: Dons counter

Didn't quite drop for Dons there as they countered quickly from that Swindon corner. Wearne has to check his run, Kemp gets the ball stuck under his feet and Tomlinson sees his shot blocked

15:38 GMT

15:36 GMT

33 mins: Deflection saves Dons

McGurk has had a decent strike from eight yards, it hits a Dons leg and is deflected just wide

15:32 GMT

29 mins: Bate into the book

Some physical football thrown about in the midfield, and Lewis Bate gets it a bit wrong and goes into the book

15:25 GMT

22 mins: Wearne offside

Oooh Wearne goes just a little too early as he looked to get on the end of Gilbey's pass, flag goes up

