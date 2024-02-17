News you can trust since 1981
Swindon Town 1-2 MK Dons - Dons hold on at the end to win

MK Dons are in League Two action this afternoon as they take on Swindon Town
By Toby Lock
Published 17th Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 16:58 GMT

Get the latest from the County Ground

Swindon Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

17:11 GMT

View from the press box

16:58 GMT

FULL TIME: Dons win it!

Somehow we played another two minutes on top of what the ref initially said, but Swindon's late pressure ultimately come up shy as MK Dons hold on to claim a 2-1 win!

16:53 GMT

91 mins: Stoppage time changes

Emre Tezgel and MJ Williams come on in stoppage time, replacing Payne and Kemp

16:52 GMT

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

16:51 GMT

89 mins: GOAL - Austin pulls one back

Big header from Charlie Austin at the death here as Swindon make it 2-1

16:48 GMT

86 mins: Move from the training ground

OH What has Dan Kemp have to do to get a goal today?!

Great set piece move from the corner, but he's just caught offside as he forces a save from Bycroft

16:43 GMT

81 mins: Drinan heads wide

Best chance of the game for Swindon but Drinan cannot target his header, putting it wide.

It's his last involvement as he is replaced by Jake Cain

16:40 GMT

79 mins: Kemp close

Ahhhh Kemp nearly gets his moment again, he's forced wide by McCarthy, who has arms full of his shirt, Kemp looks to cross to Dennis but it's just behind the striker

16:35 GMT

73 mins: Bate comes off

Ethan Robson will replace Lewis Bate, who has gone off the boil in the last five minutes or so.

Swindon also make a chance, Glatzel off, Elbouzedi on

16:30 GMT

68 mins: Payne into the wall

Free kick from a good 30 yards out, Pane fires it into the (visible) wall

