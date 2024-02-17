Swindon Town 1-2 MK Dons - Dons hold on at the end to win
FULL TIME: Dons win it!
Somehow we played another two minutes on top of what the ref initially said, but Swindon's late pressure ultimately come up shy as MK Dons hold on to claim a 2-1 win!
91 mins: Stoppage time changes
Emre Tezgel and MJ Williams come on in stoppage time, replacing Payne and Kemp
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
89 mins: GOAL - Austin pulls one back
Big header from Charlie Austin at the death here as Swindon make it 2-1
86 mins: Move from the training ground
OH What has Dan Kemp have to do to get a goal today?!
Great set piece move from the corner, but he's just caught offside as he forces a save from Bycroft
81 mins: Drinan heads wide
Best chance of the game for Swindon but Drinan cannot target his header, putting it wide.
It's his last involvement as he is replaced by Jake Cain
79 mins: Kemp close
Ahhhh Kemp nearly gets his moment again, he's forced wide by McCarthy, who has arms full of his shirt, Kemp looks to cross to Dennis but it's just behind the striker
73 mins: Bate comes off
Ethan Robson will replace Lewis Bate, who has gone off the boil in the last five minutes or so.
Swindon also make a chance, Glatzel off, Elbouzedi on
68 mins: Payne into the wall
Free kick from a good 30 yards out, Pane fires it into the (visible) wall