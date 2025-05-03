Swindon Town vs MK Dons - Build-up from the County Ground
Swindon Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
Pre-match odds
Swindon Town - 7/10
Draw - 3/1
MK Dons - 3/1
Swindon's team to face MK Dons
Three changes for MK Dons
Scott Hogan, Jonathan Leko and Dean Lewington drop out of the starting line-up this afternoon. Hogan is injured, Leko was ill through the week and is named on the bench with Lewington for his final game.
In come Laurence Maguire, Danilo Orsi and Callum Hendry.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Maguire, Offord, Sanders, Nemane, Tomlinson, Lemonheigh-Evans, Thompson-Sommers, Kelly, Orsi, Hendry
Subs: Trueman, Lewington, Leko, O’Reilly, White, Waller, Patterson
Missing today
Scott Hogan looks set to miss out on the action this afternoon after turning his ankle against Grimsby last weekend.
