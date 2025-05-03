Live

Swindon Town vs MK Dons - Build-up from the County Ground

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 3rd May 2025, 13:26 BST
MK Dons matchday live blogMK Dons matchday live blog
MK Dons matchday live blog | JPI
MK Dons play their final game of League Two this afternoon, away at Swindon Town.

Get the latest from the game.

Swindon Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

14:10 BST

Pre-match odds

Swindon Town vs MK Dons - Grosvenor Casinos

Swindon Town - 7/10

Draw - 3/1

MK Dons - 3/1

14:03 BST

Swindon's team to face MK Dons

14:00 BST

Three changes for MK Dons

Callum HendryCallum Hendry
Callum Hendry | Jane Russell

Scott Hogan, Jonathan Leko and Dean Lewington drop out of the starting line-up this afternoon. Hogan is injured, Leko was ill through the week and is named on the bench with Lewington for his final game.

In come Laurence Maguire, Danilo Orsi and Callum Hendry.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Maguire, Offord, Sanders, Nemane, Tomlinson, Lemonheigh-Evans, Thompson-Sommers, Kelly, Orsi, Hendry

Subs: Trueman, Lewington, Leko, O’Reilly, White, Waller, Patterson

13:29 BST

Missing today

Scott HoganScott Hogan
Scott Hogan | Jane Russell

Scott Hogan looks set to miss out on the action this afternoon after turning his ankle against Grimsby last weekend.

Here’s what Paul Warne had to say ahead of the game today

13:27 BST

Pre-match preview

13:26 BST

A look around the ground

Related topics:County Ground

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice