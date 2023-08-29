Swindon tried to sign MK Dons loanee Kemp on permanent basis

Swindon Town have tried to sign on-loan midfielder Dan Kemp on a permanent basis, according to manager Michael Flynn.

The 24-year-old has made a flying start to life at the County Ground this season, with four goals and three assists to his name since penning loan deal with the Robins for the 2023/24 campaign.

It backs up his sensational form at the end of last season too, where he scored 10 goals for Hartlepool United in 19 appearances while away from Stadium MK.

Kemp’s future in Milton Keynes looks increasingly unlikely, but while Flynn does not expect Graham Alexander to be recalling the former West Ham man, he admitted he has tried to sign the popular midfielder on a permanent basis already.

“We’ve tried to sign Dan Kemp on a permanent basis, but Milton Keynes Dons hold the cards there,” he told Swindon Advertiser.

Speaking about the potential of recalls on both Kemp and Jake Young from Bradford City, Flynn said he has confidence both will stay for the duration of their season-long loan spells.

He continued: “I can’t give any assurances to the fans because it’s out of our hands. We did what we could to get the players in [permanently] in the first instance.