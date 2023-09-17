News you can trust since 1981
Talk is cheap and Dons must begin to live up to their potential

Tommy Smith said MK Dons need to start living up to their promise

By Toby Lock
Published 17th Sep 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read
The talk of MK Dons’ potential this season needs to come to fruition quickly, according to defender Tommy Smith.

After relegation to League Two, Dons took to the fourth tier quickly, finishing the first month atop the division and head coach Graham Alexander named Manager of the Month. But while they won four of five games, Dons never fully convinced on the pitch.

Second-half struggles saw Dons nearly throw results away, while keeping only one clean sheet along the way too. A strong end to the transfer window though saw Alexander given the strength in depth he needed and confidence was high.

Since then though, September has proven troublesome, with a two defeats and a draw to their names this month seeing Alexander’s side drop to ninth.

As unconvincing as they were against Stockport on Saturday, the chances they squandered could have won it for Dons though and the squad is still sure their ceiling is high this term.

But the talk of potential has to stop soon, according to Smith, who feels they have to start living up to that expectation.

“We can't keep talking about promise, we have to put the words into action,” he said after Saturday’s loss to Stockport.

“We all want to be out of the division, and we’re all pulling in the right direction. There is accountability in there. I’ve been in dressing rooms where people don’t care whether they have won or lost.

“Everyone is hurting in there today, and you need that. We’re adamant to respond.

“We'll look at the goals we've conceded, look at the chances we've missed and how we can rectify that.”

He continued: “Games are won in both boxes. We have to be more ruthless in defence and attack. It's a simple thing to say but that's what it boils down to.

“If you're best in both boxes, it doesn't matter what happens in between, you'll win more games than you lose.”

