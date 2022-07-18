Teenager Tripp tipped for big things at MK Dons

Liam Manning believes teenager Callum Tripp will have a big future in the game.

The 15-year-old, who doesn’t turn 16 until next month, has looked in impressive form in Dons’ pre-season friendlies against AFC Rushden & Diamonds and King’s Lynn Town, and scored in the 6-0 win over Norwich City in a behind-closed-doors game.

Tripp was named on the bench a handful of times for the first team last season, and could have become the youngest player to play in the FA Cup since 1964 but was an unused substitute against Stevenage in the first round last November.

Having played a bigger role in the pre-season campaign this summer, Tripp has impressed boss Manning thus far, particular when he called on the youngster to replace Josh McEachran on Saturday after he limped out at The Walks against King’s Lynn after just 20 minutes.

“He had moments when he turned on the ball centrally, he drives on,” said Manning after the game. “He’s a terrific character and I’m sure he will only get better.

“Cal has spent most of pre-season with us and has shown those moments regularly. He's a great example of the hard work the academy does.

