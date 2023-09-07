Teenager Tripp turns pro after making MK Dons debut

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Teenager Callum Tripp has become the latest off the production line by signing his first professional contract with MK Dons.

The 17-year-old joins Joel Anker and Charlie Waller in turning pro this summer after impressing in pre-season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tripp has been a part of the first-team fold for a couple of years already, having featured as an unused substitute several times as a 15-year-old during Liam Manning’s tenure at the club.

Described as ‘physically immense’ by assistant head coach Chris Lucketti during pre-season, Tripp made his full debut in the EFL Trophy win over Chelsea U21s last week.

“I’m over the moon to be able to sign this contract,” said the teenager. “It’s my boyhood club and it’s an unbelievable feeling to sign my pro here. I can’t wait to get going and continue to push on, because this has shown me that all the hard work that I’ve put in over the years has really paid off.

“I want to thank my family and all the coaches, especially at MK Dons, who have helped to give me this pro contract. Now, it’s about continuing that hard work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been a great journey so far, but I’m only young and hopefully there’s still many more years to come. I want to give everything to this club.”

Head coach Graham Alexander, who handed Tripp his first senior start, said: “What we’ve seen from Callum Tripp is a lad that is dedicated to his job, he’s super motivated and wants to break into the first team as quick as possible.

“It’s the work that these lads put in behind the scenes away from the bright lights of the first-team environment that pays dividends.