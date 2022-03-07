Ten-man Dons ‘played even better’ after red card in Rotherham win

Keeper Jamie Cumming

Playing with 10-men following Daniel Harvie’s first half red card actually helped MK Dons find their groove and spark a comeback against league leaders Rotherham on Saturday according to keeper Jamie Cumming.

Harvie, who was only 24 minutes into his return from a two-match suspension for picking up 10 bookings, was deemed to have clipped Chiedozie Ogbene, not only giving away a penalty but also earned him his marching orders. Dan Barlaser blasted the penalty past Cumming and ran off celebrating with his finger on his lips in front of the travelling Dons supporters - but his celebration would not age well.

Gradually getting on top of the game, two goals in three second-half minutes, first from Harry Darling and then from Mo Eisa, would spark a massive turnaround for Liam Manning’s side as they claimed victory over the League One pace setters - their fourth win in a row.

But while the sending off threatened to change the game in a negative way for Dons, keeper Cumming said it helped galvanise them.

“The reaction was brilliant,” he said. “We settled down and started to play the ball around. I think we even played better with 10-men at times than we did with 11.

“We knew if we'd keep kicking it long, we'd have no chance, so we had to keep the ball. We got our goals and defended really well.

“We defended brilliantly, and in the last few weeks, we've barely given away any chances. That's why we're winning games.

“The character of the group is amazing, and we have no fear. Whether it's Rotherham away, we believe we're going to get a result.”

Another statement sent out to the division following their comfortable 2-0 win over form-side Bolton Wanderers a week prior, Cumming admitted the Rotherham win would mean nothing if they cannot make it five wins in a row on Tuesday night when they take on Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night in a game rearranged from the Christmas period.