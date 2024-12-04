Scott Hogan needed just 12 seconds to open the scoring against Chesterfieldplaceholder image
Ten things slower than Scott Hogan's record-breaking MK Dons goal and one just as fast

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 4th Dec 2024, 13:49 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 13:54 BST

Not many goals are scored much quicker than within the opening 12 seconds of a game, and not many things are completed in that time either!

Scott Hogan netted MK Dons’ fastest ever goal barely had supporters sat down on Tuesday night to give them the lead against Chesterfield with a move straight off the training ground.

It eclipsed the previous record of 22 seconds set by Aaron Wilbraham when he opened the scoring against Grimsby back in 2007.

Taking entirely more than 12 seconds to put together, here is a list of things that take longer than a Scott Hogan goal.

Only a few weeks ago, we were talking about another record-breaking goal: Michael Smith's opener against Dons for Swindon. That took 16 seconds, and is the Robins' fastest ever

1. Swindon's fastest ever goal - 16 seconds

We've all seen that one driver off the roundabouts trying to set this record, but an M3 cannot make it from the line to 100mph and back to stationary before Hogan's shot hit the back of the net

2. BMW M3 0-100mph-0 - 13.8 seconds

We've all seen that one driver off the roundabouts trying to set this record, but an M3 cannot make it from the line to 100mph and back to stationary before Hogan's shot hit the back of the net | AFP via Getty Images

American athlete Aries Merritt is no slouch, and his 110m hurdles world record comes comes in just after Hogan's strike

3. 110m hurdles world record - 12.80 seconds

American athlete Aries Merritt is no slouch, and his 110m hurdles world record comes comes in just after Hogan's strike | AFP via Getty Images

Taking more than a minute normally to make a decision in the Premier League, you could watch Hogan's goal 5.3 times before referees can make up their mind

4. Average VAR decision - 64 seconds

Taking more than a minute normally to make a decision in the Premier League, you could watch Hogan's goal 5.3 times before referees can make up their mind | Getty Images

