Scott Hogan netted MK Dons’ fastest ever goal barely had supporters sat down on Tuesday night to give them the lead against Chesterfield with a move straight off the training ground.
It eclipsed the previous record of 22 seconds set by Aaron Wilbraham when he opened the scoring against Grimsby back in 2007.
Taking entirely more than 12 seconds to put together, here is a list of things that take longer than a Scott Hogan goal.
1. Swindon's fastest ever goal - 16 seconds
Only a few weeks ago, we were talking about another record-breaking goal: Michael Smith's opener against Dons for Swindon. That took 16 seconds, and is the Robins' fastest ever | Jane Russell
2. BMW M3 0-100mph-0 - 13.8 seconds
We've all seen that one driver off the roundabouts trying to set this record, but an M3 cannot make it from the line to 100mph and back to stationary before Hogan's shot hit the back of the net | AFP via Getty Images
3. 110m hurdles world record - 12.80 seconds
American athlete Aries Merritt is no slouch, and his 110m hurdles world record comes comes in just after Hogan's strike | AFP via Getty Images
4. Average VAR decision - 64 seconds
Taking more than a minute normally to make a decision in the Premier League, you could watch Hogan's goal 5.3 times before referees can make up their mind | Getty Images