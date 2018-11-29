Ten things you only have to put up with if you date an MK Dons fan

Here are TEN things you will have to put up with if you go out with an MK Dons fan!

1. They will always check who scored for Tottenham to see if it was Dele

2. The only place they will shop is Ted Baker

3. Every significant moment in your relationship will come after the Heel of God Jon Otsemobor scores against AFC Wimbledon

4. They have vehement views on who did NOT win the 1988 FA Cup

