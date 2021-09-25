Dons captain Dean Lewington with Hiram Boateng

Captain Dean Lewington led by example in Dons’ 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The 37-year-old continues to go from strength-to-strength this season - going from player to interim manager back to player again, leading his side to seven unbeaten games in a row.

Lewington’s brilliant showing against the Chairboys will have been extra sweet coming against Adebayo Akinfenwa, who has previously called Lewington sticking with Dons after the move from Wimbledon ‘the biggest betrayal’ in football.

“He was terrific,” said Liam Manning of his captain. “I don't want to talk about his age but as a player, he's so reliable and consistent. His decision making and how he manages the game is excellent. I’ve been really pleased.

“I remember he came on at half time against Charlton and he has been solid ever since.”

Alongside Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora, flanked by Tennai Watson and Daniel Harvie, Dons kept their third clean sheet in six matches against Wycombe, withstanding a late shelling from the visitors who sought an equaliser at Stadium MK.