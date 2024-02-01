Tezgel aims to fire Dons to promotion after signing from Stoke on loan

Emre Tezgel

Striker Emre Tezgel hopes he can help MK Dons continue their fight for promotion after signing a deadline day deal from Stoke City.

The 18-year-old, the Potters' youngest ever player after making his debut as a 16-year-old, adds to the ranks ahead of this Saturday's trip to fellow play-off contenders Barrow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highly regarded at Stoke, Tezgel has six first-team appearances under his belt, but departs on his first loan spell eager to impress at senior level, and to make his mark at MK Dons.

"I'm very excited to get the deal done, very pleased," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting started and showing what I can do. It has been manic today, it was a long journey down, but I'm just glad it's done.

"I want to get minutes, game time and experience being around the first-team environment. It's all good experience at the end of the day, and I want to add to the team as well. We're in the play-offs so I hope we can keep up the good form and keep cracking on."

He continued: "The way the club plays is very exciting and I think it will suit my play style well. We're in a good position in the league and we want to keep that going.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm quite technical, I like to hold the ball up and link up play, and bring others into play as well. And obviously I like to score goals as well.