Tezgel committed to being an MK Dons player during his loan from Stoke City

Emre Tezgel

Stoke City loanee Emre Tezgel said he has bought into MK Dons' culture since joining in last month.

The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal during the 3-1 victory over Salford City in only his second start for the club, but his eighth appearance.

Arriving from the Potters on transfer deadline day, Tezgel said he was taken into the fold at Stadium MK with open arms, and has quickly bought into the notion of being an MK Dons player until his deal is up. And with that comes the desire to help the club secure promotion.

"You have to buy into the culture when you're out on loan," said the teenager. "It's a really good one here. Obviously having a promotion on my CV would be really nice. It's a huge opportunity and I have to take it.

"The boys have looked after me really well. It's a great club to come to, I'm happy, I'm settled and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season now.