"Thank God he's on our team": Wearne on Dons summer signing

Liam Kelly in action for MK Dons against Wealdstone | MK Dons

The former Crawley Town man has impressed his new MK Dons team-mates already

Stephen Wearne admitted he was in awe watching MK Dons new signing Liam Kelly in action during the 3-1 win over Wealdstone.

Kelly, a summer capture from Crawley Town earlier this month, was making his first Dons appearance back on English soil on Saturday as Mike Williamson named a full-strength side at Grosvenor Vale. Goals from Wearne and Joe Tomlinson gave Dons an early advantage, before the hosts pulled a goal back in the second-half, but Matt Dennis’ hot scoring streak continued with his fifth goal in four games nine minutes from the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goal-scorer Wearne said the mood in the camp with two weeks to go before the season kicks off against Bradford City is good with the introduction of the new signings, but one in particular stood out.

“Kells - thank god I'm playing on the same team as him this year and I don't have to play against him,” he said. “He's a joy to watch! It's a joy to be a part of. When you've got the individual quality we've got, and we can put it together, we'll have a good season.

“The lads we've brought in have been different class. You could see the concepts and patterns we're trying to play, and there were times in the first-half when I was just stood watching.”

Despite the huge turnover of players, with ten signings brought in this summer, Wearne said the squad have integrated the new faces quickly, especially after the training camp in Germany, and felt the work they had been putting in over pre-season was there to see in the win at Grosvenor Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “There's good togetherness, good camaraderie and it's fun to be a part of. It helps on the pitch when you've got good friendships out there, and good connections. It all comes together and leads to a successful season I hope.