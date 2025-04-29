The 12 players set to leave MK Dons at the end of the season

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 29th Apr 2025, 15:16 BST

The final game of the season just around the corner and plenty of players could be making their last appearances for MK Dons this Saturday.

There are five players on loan, two more playing football away from Stadium MK and one retiring, the Dons squad will look much different come next Monday, but there are still a handful of players out of contract who could leave too.

Here are the players who could depart after Saturday’s game with Swindon Town.

With five loanees as well, as many as 12 players could depart at the end of this season

1. The players who could leave MK Dons at the end of the season

With five loanees as well, as many as 12 players could depart at the end of this season | Jane Russell

The keeper has barely featured during his two years at the club, making just eight outings

2. Nathan Harness

The keeper has barely featured during his two years at the club, making just eight outings | Jane Russell

Brought in during the January window, the ex-Millwall shot-stopper is only on a short-term deal. Fell out of favour just prior to Paul Warne's arrival, and is yet to make an appearance for the new gaffer

3. Connal Trueman

Brought in during the January window, the ex-Millwall shot-stopper is only on a short-term deal. Fell out of favour just prior to Paul Warne's arrival, and is yet to make an appearance for the new gaffer | Jane Russell

The goalkeeper has said he wants to stay, and the head coach has said he wants to keep him. Chances are he sticks about to finish what he came here to do but as it stands, his contract is due

4. Craig MacGillivray

The goalkeeper has said he wants to stay, and the head coach has said he wants to keep him. Chances are he sticks about to finish what he came here to do but as it stands, his contract is due | Jane Russell

