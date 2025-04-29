The 12 players set to leave MK Dons at the end of the season

There are five players on loan, two more playing football away from Stadium MK and one retiring, the Dons squad will look much different come next Monday, but there are still a handful of players out of contract who could leave too.
Here are the players who could depart after Saturday’s game with Swindon Town.
2. Nathan Harness
The keeper has barely featured during his two years at the club, making just eight outings | Jane Russell
3. Connal Trueman
Brought in during the January window, the ex-Millwall shot-stopper is only on a short-term deal. Fell out of favour just prior to Paul Warne's arrival, and is yet to make an appearance for the new gaffer | Jane Russell
4. Craig MacGillivray
The goalkeeper has said he wants to stay, and the head coach has said he wants to keep him. Chances are he sticks about to finish what he came here to do but as it stands, his contract is due | Jane Russell
