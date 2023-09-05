“The aim is promotion”: Stewart aims to help Dons back to League One

Watch more videos on Shots!

Defender Anthony Stewart says promotion is the agenda at MK Dons after he signed a season-long loan deal from Aberdeen on Friday.

The 30-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan from the Dons north of the border, making five appearances in an injury-hit time at Stadium MK.

But the former Wycombe man is back again, and after suffering relegation with the club, Stewart wants to help them get back into League One at the first time of asking.

“The aim is promotion,” he said. “It’s all about this year, and helping the boys out I can in any way. We’ve got a great management team, and I just want to move forward.

“Every day counts, we have to do everything we can this season and hopefully at the end of the season, it will mean promotion.”

Much like is first loan spell at the club, Stewart’s deal from Aberdeen was confirmed at the very death. In fact, his move was revealed half an hour after the 11pm deadline on Friday had passed, though his paperwork was filed in time for the move to be completed.

On his return, Stewart said: “It’s a pleasure to be back. It’s a good club, and a club that showed faith in me, so it’s time for me to repay that.

“I heard of their interest in the last week of the transfer window. I always had my sights set on coming back here, so it’s worked out.

“It’s a long distance so getting everything packed up and making the drive down was a bit too far! Ultimately, this is where I wanted to be, so I’m buzzing.